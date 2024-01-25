National Commission for Women’s Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy Wraps Up 2023, Sets Priorities for This Year

ASTANA – National Commission for Women’s Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy wrapped up the outcomes of their work in 2023 and set goals for this year during a Jan. 24 meeting, reported the Ministry of Culture and Information press service.

“2023 was a productive year for the commission, which focused on exploring a wide range of trending topics in the field of protecting the rights of women and children and became a popular dialogue platform between the authorities, civil society and international organizations,” said Chair of National Commission for Women’s Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy Aida Balayeva.

According to Balayeva, last year, the commission experts took part in developing amendments to the Social Code, Administrative Offences Code and the Criminal Code. A draft law has been created to introduce amendments and additions to some legislative acts to ensure women’s rights and children’s safety.

In 2023, the expert groups traveled to the country’s regions to analyze problems, assess regional features, and develop solutions to urgent topics. Based on the results of monitoring and expert analysis, several initiatives have been prepared to ensure the safety of children in private preschool institutions and summer camps and prevent harassment, bullying and suicide among children.

The One Stop Service project was launched to provide free legal and psychological assistance to victims of violence. As part of the project, support was provided for investigating 36 criminal cases against women and children. Eleven resonant cases were taken under exceptional control.

A special methodology has been developed for lawyers involved in cases to protect women and children. An algorithm for rapid response to cases of child abuse was prepared and implemented into the practices of government agencies.

The experts have implemented seven socially valuable projects, including three charity projects with the Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund.

The national commission prioritizes tasks of fulfilling international obligations in family and gender policy and the development of international cooperation.

This year, the commission will focus on strengthening the legal culture and zero tolerance for law violators, encouraging public discussion with various target groups, enhancing moral and family values, and empowering women.