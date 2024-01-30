Mobilography Fest Winners from Kazakhstan Take Short Course at New York Film Academy

ASTANA – Twenty winners of the Mob Fest participated in a week-long course at the New York Film Academy (NYFA) in New York, as reported by the President’s TV and Radio Complex on Jan. 29. The students had the opportunity to create their films, taking on roles such as a screenwriter, director, camera operator, and performer.

The mobilography competition was organized by the Dara Presidential Initiatives Foundation with the support of the Presidential Administration.

The Kazakh creators learned about the filmmaking process in one of the leading American universities specializing in film production and 3D animation.

Saparbek Zhaksylyk, one of the winners, said the course started with the basics of directing, the technical characteristics of handheld cameras, followed by filming and editing stages.

“NYFA is the fourth official university where I have pursued my education. I am happy with the quality of education and the passion of instructors to teach. The exposure to high-level film technologies and working processes with them enhances interest in the profession. I extend my appreciation to the Dara fund for the opportunity, as studying at NYFA seemed a hard-to-reach dream,” Zhaksylyk told TengriNews.

The competition attracted applications from over 7,000 mobilographers aged 16 to 40, out of which only 100 reached the final stage. Forty authors received cash prizes, and another 40 applicants were offered online courses.