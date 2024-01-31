KMG Chairman Presents 2023 Performance and Strategic Plans to President Tokayev

ASTANA — KazMunayGas (KMG) Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev presented a comprehensive report on the company’s operational and financial performance for 2023 and strategic plans to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a Jan. 31 meeting, Akorda press service reported.

KMG is Kazakhstan’s national operator for hydrocarbon exploration, production, refining and transportation.

The data revealed significant growth in crucial production indicators compared to 2022.

One of the notable achievements highlighted was the development of export routes for Kazakh oil. The report outlined the commencement of raw material supplies to Germany and Azerbaijan through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline. Additionally, the tanker fleet was expanded in collaboration with partners from the United Arab Emirates, enhancing the company’s global reach.

Mirzagaliyev also provided updates on the progress of the offshore project Kalamkas-Sea, Khazar, Auezov in the Kazakh part of the Caspian Sea and the national company’s ongoing geological exploration program.

He also told about the company’s engagement in social projects within the regions of its operation. President Tokayev was informed about the completion of the Astrakhan-Mangyshlak main water pipeline (Phase I) reconstruction and the initiation of construction for a new desalination plant in Zhanaozen.