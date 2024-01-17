Kazakhstan Takes Center Stage in Global Leadership in 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will chair several international organizations in 2024, and it increases the nation’s contribution to fostering regional and global peace and prosperity, said Aidar Kurmashev, the head of the Asian Studies Department at the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS).

Kazakhstan is chairing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Organization of Turkic States, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the International Fund for the Aral Sea, and the Islamic Organization for Food Security.

He noted that against the backdrop of geopolitical upheavals, the country’s foreign policy stands out for its consistency, balance, and peaceful character, forming the foundation of international trust and support for its initiatives.

In a recent interview with the Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the significance of regional cooperation, particularly in the context of Central Asia. He underscored the important role of the C5+ format, a dialogue platform of Central Asian countries with other countries, in bolstering the region’s position on the international stage. He also expressed a commitment to deepening strategic partnerships.

Kurmashev noted this underscores Kazakhstan’s conscious effort to contribute to the development of regional initiatives and strengthen cooperation among Central Asian countries.

“Notably, over the past few years, Kazakhstan has become a focal point for attracting leaders of countries and international organizations for constructive dialogue. This year, we will witness significant events such as the Astana International Forum, One Water Summit, and the Central Asian Forum on Security and Cooperation,” he said.

According to him, in the interview, Tokayev presented a clear overview of Kazakhstan’s diplomatic priorities, demonstrating commitment to strengthening the country’s international position through pragmatic dialogue and partnership.

“This approach not only contributes to strengthening Kazakhstan’s international relations but also fosters stability and prosperity in the Central Asian region as a whole,” he added.