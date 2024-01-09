Kazakhstan Sees Decline in Incidence of 39 Infections, Says Health Ministry

ASTANA – Kazakhstan witnesses a decline in the incidence of 39 infections, including Covid-19, rotavirus and acute intestinal infections, said Health Minister Azhar Giniyat at a Jan. 9 government meeting, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

At the end of 2023, the country registered more than 29,000 measles cases, 80% of which occurred in children under 14 years of age. Since Jan. 1, 1,674 cases of measles have been detected. To stabilize the situation, nearly 700,000 children under the age of six were vaccinated last year as part of scheduled vaccinations.

According to Giniyat, Kazakhstan purchased 1.5 million doses of vaccines against measles, rubella and mumps. Over 930,000 people have been vaccinated as part of additional vaccination, and over 20,000 people are covered daily.

According to Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, unvaccinated patients have a high risk of severe complications. However, a significant number of parents deliberately refuse to vaccinate their children, which can lead to serious consequences.

Smailov instructed expanding the coverage of immunization against measles, as well as intensifying vaccination with other preventive vaccinations. He urged the ministry to create conditions to vaccinate citizens in remote settlements.