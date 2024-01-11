Kazakhstan Sees 11% Drop in Сrime Rates

ASTANA – The crime rate in Kazakhstan has decreased by 11% from 157,473 to 140,272 cases, reported Kazakh Prosecutor General’s Office on Jan. 10.

Violent crimes declined by 14.9% from 44,106 to 37,548 cases. Crimes of moderate severity also saw a decrease of 12.6%, with cases falling from 67,340 to 58,874. The less significant decrease, a 4% fall from 22,741 to 21,826 cases, was recorded in crimes of minor offenses.

However, crimes of the highest severity increased by 15.7% from 2,241 to 2,593 cases.

Prosecutors suspended unfounded criminal prosecution against 254 individuals while exercising oversight over investigations. Some 824 people were released from office premises and detention centers.

The number of citizens’ constitutional rights violations in criminal proceedings decreased by 22.7% from 578 to 447 cases. Some 97 people were acquitted by the court.