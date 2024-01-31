Kazakhstan, Romania Agree to Boost Cooperation, Promote Middle Corridor Route 

ASTANA – Kazakh Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev and Romanian Transport and Infrastructure Minister Sorin Grindeanu discussed prospects for expanding cooperation during a Jan. 31 meeting in Bucharest as part of Karabayev’s official visit to Romania, reported News.ro.

Karabayev and Grindeanu addressed collaboration in cargo transportation within Romania-Black Sea-Caucasus-Caspian Sea-Kazakhstan, through which the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) or the Middle Corridor passes.

Grindeanu emphasized the significance of using the port of Constanta as an essential transit hub for the movement of goods from the states of the Caspian Sea, Central and Southeast Asia.

The sides signed two documents, including a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in transport and infrastructure and a memorandum on cooperation in air accident and incident investigations.

On Jan. 30, Karabayev held talks with the State Counselor for the Romanian Prime Minister Florin Spătaru at the Global Gateway Investors Forum for the European Union (EU) – Central Asia Transport Connectivity in Brussels.

The parties discussed cooperation in civil aviation and transportation, as well as the development of the TITR and Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) international routes.

Following the meeting, Karabayev invited Spătaru to participate in the New Silk Way Forum, which will be held in June in Astana.

On Jan. 29, Kazakhstan and the EU signed four memorandums worth over 800 million euros (US$865.7 million) at the Global Gateway Investors Forum.