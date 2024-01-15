Kazakhstan Returns $2.2 Billion of Illegally Withdrawn Assets

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has returned nearly one trillion tenge (US$2.2 billion) in illegally withdrawn assets, including $589 million from overseas, according to the Kazakh Prosecutor General’s Office, reported Kazinform on Jan. 13.

According to the authority, shares of large enterprises, hotels, office buildings, restaurants, business centers, elite land plots, markets, railway tracks and expensive jewelry have also been reclaimed.

“The work on asset recovery has no planned indicators or restrictions. The geography of asset recovery is quite extensive. There is information about the withdrawal of assets to offshore jurisdictions such as the Isle of Man, British Virgin Islands, Malta, Cyprus, Seychelles, and others. Illegally withdrawn assets can be located in any country,” reads the statement.