Kazakhstan Plans to Build Over 7,000 5G Base Stations by 2025

ASTANA – Kazakhtelecom has developed a plan for the construction of over 7,000 base stations in response to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instructions to accelerate the rollout of the 5G network by the end of 2025, Kazakhtelecom Chair Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev said at a Jan. 25 meeting with the President during his visit to Almaty, reported the Akorda press service.

Kazakhtelecom, the largest provider of digital services in Kazakhstan, was the first and so far the sole entity in the Commonwealth of Independent States to introduce 5G technology into commercial operation, Yessekeyev noted.

The Kazakhtelecom Chair also informed about the progress of constructing the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic communication line along the Caspian Sea bed between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

This project will increase international traffic transit through Kazakhstan, turning the country into the most important regional telecommunications hub.

Tokayev emphasized the importance of digitalization in economic and social spheres because the opportunities provided by new telecommunication technologies now largely determine the country’s competitive edge in the international arena.