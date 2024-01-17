Kazakhstan, Japan to Develop Applications of Satellite-Based Monitoring of Hazards

ASTANA – Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary national company and Japan’s Synscpective agreed on joint research and development of new apps using radar satellites for monitoring natural hazards, reported the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry on Jan. 16.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding during a Jan. 12 Kazakhstan-Japan business forum in the Kazakh capital. New apps will allow monitoring territories from space even in the dark and cloudy weather.

“Japan mostly possesses and operates technologies for processing radar space images. Our specialists have the skills to work with radar technologies, and we are ready to start working on new projects with a Japanese company,” said Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary Chair Aidyn Aimbetov.