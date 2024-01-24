Kazakhstan Gears Up for Spectacular World Nomad Games, Welcoming 107 Nations in Astana

ASTANA – The directorate for preparation and hosting of the World Nomad Games has approved all protocols for the competition’s fifth edition, scheduled from Sept. 8 to 15 in Astana, said Directorate Deputy Head Abylai Kondybayev at a Jan. 23 briefing in the Central Communications Service (CCS), reported the CCS’s press office.

Presently, Kazakhstan is negotiating with 107 countries who expressed their interest in participating in the fifth World Nomad Games.

Comprising three main directions – sports, culture, and science – the nomad games will see athletes competing for 110 sets of medals in 20 sports, including national equestrian sports, wrestling, traditional archery, fowl hunting and intellectual sports.

“The show program will also include ten different ethnic sports,” Kondybayev informed.

The main venue for the cultural program will be the Nomads’ Universe ethno-village, which will spread over an area of ten hectares adjacent to Kazanat, a hippodrome designed for high-level competitions accommodating 10,000 spectators.

The fifth World Nomad Games is expected to bring together around 4,000 competitors and involve about 1,000 volunteers. Previously held three times in the Kyrgyz Republic and once in Türkiye, the grand event will take place in Kazakhstan for the first time.