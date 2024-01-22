Kazakhstan Boosts Prestige and Combat Proficiency Through UN Peacekeeping Mission Deployment

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s engagement in the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission enhances the country’s prestige and augments its proficiency in combat, according to State Counselor Erlan Karin.

Last week, the Kazakh Parliament approved the deployment of up to 430 peacekeepers to participate in the UN missions. Starting in March, it is planned to deploy 139 military personnel with their military equipment, weapons, and property as a reserve company to the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the Golan Heights mission.

“Participation in UN peacekeeping activities is an important element of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy, reflecting our contribution to joint efforts to prevent the threat of wars and conflicts. Kazakhstan’s participation in UN peacekeeping operations over the past 10 years has helped raise the prestige and strengthen the country’s position in the world, as well as earn the appreciation of the UN and international partners,” wrote Karin on his Telegram channel.

“It is also important that the participation of our military personnel in UN peacekeeping missions makes it possible to effectively utilize the advantages of international cooperation and external resources to enhance the capacity and experience of the Armed Forces,” he added.

Senate deputy Alisher Satvaldiyev also supports President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s proposal to send a peacekeeping contingent of the Armed Forces to participate in UN missions.

“I believe this step contributes to increasing Kazakhstan’s role in the global arena as a full member of the UN, steadfastly fulfilling its international obligations,” said Satvaldiyev to Kazinform news agency.

“We, members of the committee on international relations, defense, and security [of the Senate], got acquainted with the activities of the Peace Operations Center last December. During our visit to the Bitimger training center, we got acquainted with the peculiarities of training the national contingent to participate in UN peacekeeping missions and inspected the weapons, military equipment, and property of the military personnel. I am confident that our peacekeepers are ready to continue to represent Kazakhstan with dignity,” added Satvaldiyev.

According to him, the Kazakh contingent’s involvement in the mission will allow the Armed Forces to gain immense experience.

“Our peacekeepers not only gain new abilities in international relations and conflict management, but because they are stationed close to conflict zones, they also become acquainted with the specifics of other militaries’ combat operations and weaponry,” said Satvaldiyev.

Since its establishment, the Kazakh peacekeeping unit participated in UN missions in Western Sahara, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, the Central African Republic, and Lebanon.