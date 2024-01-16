Kazakhstan Advances in 2024 Henley Passport Index

ASTANA – The Kazakh passport ranked 66th, moving four spots up in the Henley Passport Index 2024 released on Jan. 9.

The citizens can travel to 78 destinations visa free, according to the report.

The index includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations. In 2023, Kazakhstan ranked 70th.

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain secured the top spot, offering an impressive 194 visa-free travel opportunities.

Afghanistan, with access to 28 visa-free destinations, holds the 104th position at the bottom of the ranking.

The Henley Passport Index, drawing from historical data spanning 18 years and regularly updated expert analysis, relies on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority to reflect the latest shifts in passport power.