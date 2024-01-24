Kazakh Artists Participate in Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival in India

ASTANA – Some 80 Kazakh artists took part in the Lakshminarayana Global Music Festival in India, highlighting the rich culture of the two countries, reported Kazinform news agency on Jan. 23.

The festival spanned two weeks in four Indian cities: Delhi, Bangalore, Mysore, and Mumbai. It has held prestige since its establishment in 1992 by Indian musician and composer Subramaniam Lakshminarayana.

The 2024 edition emphasized cultural interaction between India and Kazakhstan, featuring performers such as the symphonic orchestra of the Rakhmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic and the Akan Seri North Kazakhstan Regional Philharmonic under the artistic direction of Abzal Mukhitdin. The chamber choir of the capital’s Philharmonic, led by artistic director and chief conductor Gulmira Kuttybadamova, also contributed to the cultural exchange.

The festival showcased a repertoire including Kazakh famous songs, and the main program featured compositions by Lakshminarayana.

According to Mukhitdin, the collaboration with Indian traditional percussion instruments and vocals marked a unique experience for the Kazakhstan philharmonic ensembles.