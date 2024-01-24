KazAID Presents Projects for 2024 to Central Asian Embassies

ASTANA – Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID) presented projects for 2024 at a Jan. 22 briefing with the embassies of the Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, reported the KazAID’s press service.

They elaborated on the Dostyk program for civil servants from Central Asian countries on effective public administration and e-government, slated for implementation from April 1 to 5 jointly with Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the year, Central Asian specialists can participate in the Dostyk diplomacy and Avicenna health programs, including educational courses, expert meetings and a cultural program.

KazAID programs aim to bolster cooperation between Central Asian expert communities and civil servants to foster the region’s exchange of experience and best practices.