Italian-Kazakh Center for Creative Industry to Open This Year

ASTANA – The Italian-Kazakh Cultural Center for Creative Industry will be opened in Kazakhstan this year, said Ambassador of Italy to Kazakhstan Marco Alberti during a Jan. 10 meeting with Kazakh Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, reported the ministry’s press service.

Balayeva emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of cooperation in culture and art with European countries.

“Italy is one of the key centers of world art with a long history. Mutual cultural enrichment has a great influence on the rapprochement of our countries. We are interested in developing cooperation in museum affairs, music education, touring activities, restoration of museum exhibits, and advanced training for museum staff,” Balayeva said, emphasizing the importance of educational programs of creative education.

In turn, Alberti reiterated that the first Italian Cultural Institute of Central Asia opened in Almaty last year.

“The institute’s main mission is to popularize the Italian language and culture, attracting attention to new creative talents. In this regard, we are very interested in cooperation with Kazakh universities,” he said.

According to Balayeva, participation in the Venice Biennale 2024 international art exhibition, which will take place from April 20 to Nov. 24, will be an important event for Kazakhstan.

“Along with an exhibition of Kazakh artists’ works, the national pavilion will feature master classes in art. This cultural platform will provide an opportunity for visitors to become better acquainted with the historical and cultural heritage of the country through the creativity and art of Kazakh craftsmen and talents,” Balayeva said.