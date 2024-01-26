Hyundai Plants in Kazakhstan Produce Nearly 49,000 Cars in 2023

ASTANA – Last year, Hyundai Trans Kazakhstan and Hyundai Trans Almaty plants produced 48,857 passenger cars and 981 units of commercial vehicles, Astana Motors Founder Nurlan Smagulov said at a Jan. 25 meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his working visit to Almaty, reported the Akorda press service.

Smagulov highlighted the financial contributions of Astana Motors in 2023, with the company paying 140 billion tenge (US$310.8 million) in taxes, duties, fees and other obligatory payments to local and state budgets. The company employs 6,489 people, including 1,615, who work in production activities.

Tokayev was informed about the ongoing construction of Astana Motors Manufacturing Kazakhstan, the multi-brand plant for Chery, GWM (Haval), and Changan cars.

The plant’s capacity will be 90,000 units per year, with 40% of the production intended for the domestic market and the remaining 60% for export.

Completion of construction is scheduled for February 2025. Astana Motors’ global goal is to switch to 100% completely knocked down small-scale production in 2027.

The President prioritized the development of the manufacturing industry, particularly the automotive industry, in the country’s industrial policy.