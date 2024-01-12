Exciting Weekend Events Await Astana

ASTANA — The vibrant capital of Kazakhstan is gearing up for an exhilarating weekend filled with cultural richness and artistic expression. From mesmerizing opera performances to captivating concerts and thought-provoking lectures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on Jan. 13-14. Let’s dive into the details of the exciting events awaiting you in Astana.

“La Bohème” opera on Jan. 13

“La Bohème,” Giacomo Puccini’s timeless opera, unfolds a poignant tale inspired by Henri Murger’s French novel. Characterized by a uniquely French style, the opera captures the subtleties of emotion in the lives of young intellectuals in Paris’s Latin Quarter on Christmas Eve. Amidst constant financial struggles, the characters find joy, poetry, friendship and love.

The chance meeting of poet Rodolfo and seamstress Mimi sparks a beautiful but fleeting love, disrupted by Mimi’s illness and Rodolfo’s harsh living conditions. Andrea Bernard’s new stage version promises a fresh perspective with stunning sets by Ezio Frigerio and captivating elements like a train and a Holiday Scene featuring circus artists, adding a unique twist to the classic narrative of youthful creators.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Konayev Street.

The Korean Wave (Hallyu) lecture on Jan. 13

For those intrigued by the global phenomenon of K-Pop and Korean entertainment, don’t miss the Hallyu lecture. Delve into the Korean Wave, also known as Hallyu and explore its impact on pop culture worldwide. Gain insights into the history, trends and influence of K-pop and its significance in shaping contemporary youth culture.

Address: 5, Kerey Zhanibek and Zhanibek Khans Street.

Concert of Song Won Sub on Jan. 13

Song Won Sub, a renowned South Korean artist, singer and musician, has captivated audiences with his unique talent. He is also a popular YouTuber with a channel boasting over 686,000 subscribers. His fame in Kazakhstan has particularly grown due to his cover versions of songs by Kazakhstan’s artists. This not only earned him widespread recognition in Kazakhstan but also contributed to the popularization of Kazakh music in both Korea and Kazakhstan. Song Won Sub’s work has served as a cultural bridge, bringing people together through the universal language of music and art.

Venue: QazExpo Congress Center; 44, Sauran Street.

Contemporary Jewelry: Ornaments or Art Objects on Jan. 14

Concept Art presents a captivating lecture and exhibition sale by renowned artist Zhanna Asanova, known for her works exhibited globally. Join us to explore the essence of contemporary jewelry, discussing unconventional materials such as plastic, hair and plants. Discover the conceptual depth behind these pieces, going beyond traditional aesthetics.

The lecture will also touch on selling and exhibiting these unique creations, providing insights into the world of contemporary jewelry. Don’t miss the chance to witness the fusion of art and adornment in Zhanna Asanova’s stunning creations.

Address: 5, Kerey Zhanibek and Zhanibek Khans Street.

Pottery art masterclass on Jan. 13-14

Pottery is one of the oldest and most fascinating crafts. While it used to be practiced exclusively by skilled artisans, working with clay is now accessible to everyone. Anyone can create their pieces, deriving a positive energy boost from the process.

At Sal Seri Gallery, you’ll find all the necessary tools and materials to embark on your pottery journey. The welcoming atmosphere, coupled with a glass of your preferred drink (wine or juice), enhances the creative experience. Your skill level doesn’t matter, Sal Seri is a space for creative souls.

Venue: Sal Seri Gallery; 10/1, Heydar Aliyev Street.