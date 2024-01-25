EDB Report: Kazakhstan Leads Regional Investment Activity in Eurasia

ASTANA – In a recent report released by the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), Kazakhstan has emerged as a powerhouse in regional investment activity, reported EDB’s telegram channel on Jan. 24.

According to Anton Malakhov, head of projects in EDB Research, the monitoring focuses on three key aspects related to the cumulative mutual foreign direct investment associated with Kazakhstan.

The country has positioned itself as a frontrunner among exporters of direct investment in the broader Eurasian region. Notable beneficiaries of this investment surge include Georgia, the Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, and Uzbekistan.

The report underscores Kazakhstan’s steadfast ascent as the primary recipient of accumulated mutual investments in the Eurasian region. By the end of the first half of 2023, Kazakhstan commanded an impressive 27.2% share, marking an increase from 26.6% recorded at the beginning of 2022.

Kazakhstan has solidified its standing as the principal regional investor in Central Asia, with the volume of accumulated intraregional investments nearly doubling over the past seven years.

EDB analysts highlight that the cumulative total of mutual direct investments in the Eurasian region reached a substantial $48.8 billion by the end of the first half of 2023.

The EDB’s Monitoring of Mutual Investments relies on a comprehensive database of investment projects, providing detailed insights into accumulated mutual direct investments across the Eurasian region. The coverage spans Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Ukraine.