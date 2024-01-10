Digital Almaty International Forum to Shape Industry Trends

ASTANA – The Digital Almaty 2024 International forum, dubbed Industry X: the Digital Evolution of the Future, will take place on Feb. 1-3 with an extensive business program, reported the forum’s press service.

The event will bring together government officials from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries, leading experts, and entrepreneurs to exchange ideas to create a new era of the digital industry. More than 30,000 people are expected to attend the three-day digital event.

The forum will also include Industry 4.0 Startup Battle – a large-scale battle for the title of the best industrial startup, an exhibition of Kazakhstan’s largest subsoil users, technology parks, and technology companies that will share experience and information about projects in the IT ecosystem.

The forum will cover topics of digital transformation in the industry and innovative solutions in the areas of GovTech, Industry 4.0, environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) and Smart City, among others.

The panel discussions will feature more than 200 international experts, who will share cases in applying new technologies in the real sector of the economy and innovation. The forum platform provides ample opportunities for the presentation and discussion of key trends, projects, and technologies in the industry, according to Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin.

“The Digital Almaty International Forum annually brings together the world’s leading experts from 15 different countries. This year, we will discuss the topic of the digital industry. The main share of gross domestic product (GDP) in our country is made up of industry. In the new year, new digital solutions are needed to help improve business processes in the economic sphere,” said Mussin.

Last year, Digital Almaty brought together more than 150 speakers who discussed digital mining, public administration, crypto exchanges, cybersecurity, education, and corporate innovation.