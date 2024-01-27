Astana’s Culinary Gem Qazaq Gourmet Lands Spot on 50 Best Discovery List

ASTANA – Kazakh cuisine restaurant Qazaq Gourmet, located in Astana, has been recognized in the prestigious international 50 Best Discovery list, reported the Kazakh Tourism company’s press service.

“Serving refined interpretations of traditional Kazakh cuisine amid a magnificent scarlet and orange-hued dining room replete with domed ceiling, chandeliers and a scattering of historic national costumes and artifacts, Qazaq Gourmet is a feast for the senses,” reads the description of the restaurant on their website.

50 Best Discovery has also spotlighted Qazaq Gourmet’s chef for his culinary expertise, emphasizing the menu influenced by his travels through various regions of Kazakhstan.

“Having made it his mission to preserve the integrity of Kazakhstan’s gastronomic heritage, chef Artem Kantsev has traveled across the country, studying regional varieties and the seasonality of local produce,” it reads.

“Co-author of the book “Gourmet Cuisine of Astana”, Kantsev is known for producing creative dishes – delicate mutton and pumpkin dumplings, lamb with smoked aubergine, dates and Narsharab sauce and a plethora of horsemeat and veal specialities – that challenge diners to see Kazakhstan’s rich culinary legacy in a new light,” added 50 Best Discovery.

50 Best Discovery is a prestigious international platform that curates a collection of restaurants and bars from around the world, selected by experts of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants and The World’s 50 Best Bars awards.

This list is compiled based on recommendations from over 1,000 independent authorities in the field of culinary and bar arts, including chefs, restaurateurs, critics, and connoisseurs. It encompasses a wide range of culinary experiences – from exclusive restaurants to street food, offering gastronomy enthusiasts unique taste experiences and culinary discoveries from various cultures and countries. It is also regularly updated to reflect new gastronomic trends and discoveries.