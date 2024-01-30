Astana Hub Initiates AI Digital Platform

ASTANA – The Astana Hub International Technopark of IT startups launched the ai.astanahub.com digital platform dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) on Jan. 30, reported the Astana Hub’s press service.

The new platform consolidates government, business and education efforts to formulate a single space that promotes innovation and the use of AI in various fields.

The digital platform aims to inform the public about Kazakhstan’s activities in the field of AI, provide access to resources and databases, and stimulate the use of AI in creating innovative products and services.

The platform will also serve as a place of training and support for those seeking to use AI in their projects.

Experts note that AI is the most significant technological trend in the modern world. According to a Crunchbase study, investment in AI startups approached $50 billion in 2023, growing up 9% from the previous year.

As one of the key players involved in the development and support of innovative projects in the Central Asian ecosystem, Astana Hub plans to open an AI center to assist with AI-based projects.

The center aims to train the next generation of software engineers, facilitate the creation of new projects, and provide support and resources to startups working on AI-driven projects.

Along with global leaders such as Presight.AI, Microsoft and NVIDIA, Astana Hub conducts various events and training seminars. In 2023, the hub hosted the AI Battle competition, designed to elevate startup ideas and bolster their businesses in AI.

Workshops organized by Microsoft and NVIDIA are also regularly held at the Astana Hub. Kazakh startups have the opportunity to participate in the NVIDIA Inception and Microsoft for Startups programs, which provide startups with financial support and access to resources, experts and technology partners, significantly contributing to their development.

Astana Hub also contemplates offering special conditions for cloud computing resources based on graphics processing units (GPUs) for startups. An analysis of the market’s GPU needs is underway through the ai.astanahub.com platform’s Resources section to help determine the required resources to meet market demands.

The number of AI-based startups is multiplying, which is evidenced by over 200 Astana Hub participants actively utilizing AI technologies, including Cerebra, Biometric, ZebraEye, BeineAI, Flowsell, Paperstack PipeData, and SpeechLab.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of developing and creating an AI system for Kazakhstan’s future and its global positioning.

“The future of Kazakhstan and its place in the international community depends on the success of this work. Therefore, I will personally supervise this area, hold meetings with foreign and domestic specialists, and monitor the execution of assigned tasks,” he said.