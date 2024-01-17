Astana City Planning Until 2035 Focuses on Greening, Social Services

ASTANA – The Kazakh government has approved the Astana city planning until 2035 with outlined priorities in social, housing, communal services, as well as transport and energy infrastructure on Jan. 17, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

The plan includes measures for the city’s rapid development, taking into account the dynamic growth of the population. The general plan provides for the construction of 164 schools, 178 kindergartens and 93 healthcare facilities. Some 15 modern schoolchildren’s palaces will also be built until 2029.

The capital’s housing stock is planned to increase to 68.2 million square meters, and the length of the road network by 1,000 kilometers.

The pumping and filtering station No. 4 will be built for 210,000 cubic meters per day with a water pipeline from the Irtysh-Karagandy canal.

According to the document, it is planned to build the second stage of the Combined Heat and Power Plant-3 (CHP-3), four new gas thermal stations, expand the CHP-2, and launch 14 electrical substations of 110/10 kilovolt (kV).

The green belt planting will continue in the Kazakh capital with additional 2,700 hectares allocated last year and planned measures to improve public and courtyard spaces.

The volume of investment for the city’s development totals 6.3 trillion tenge (US$13 billion), including 4.3 trillion tenge (US$9.5 billion) for housing construction and 700 billion tenge (US$1.5 billion) for infrastructure projects.