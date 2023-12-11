Zhambyl Region Leads Kazakhstan’s Wind and Solar Power Initiatives

ASTANA – The Zhambyl Region has emerged as a pioneer in deploying wind and solar power stations, marking a significant milestone in the country’s renewable energy landscape. The first industrial wind power station was launched on the Muzbel mountain pass in the Kordai district, using the region’s substantial wind energy potential.

In total, the region hosts 21 renewable energy facilities boasting a combined capacity of 451.3 megawatts (MW). This includes six hydroelectric power stations (24.4 MW), nine wind power stations (175.65 MW), and six solar power stations (251.25 MW).

The region has devised a comprehensive plan that outlines projections for the development of renewable energy sources until 2030, aiming to increase the number of facilities to 32 with a total capacity of 2.4 gigawatts (GW).

Investment opportunities

The Zhambyl Region presents favorable conditions for the growth of the renewable energy sector, making it an attractive prospect for foreign investors. Regional energy authorities have informed that the upcoming years will see the realization of three major projects in renewable energy.

These include the Masdar wind power station by the United Arab Emirates in the Sarysu district, with a capacity of 500 MW. Additionally, the China Power International Holding Limited wind power station in the Sarysu district, also with an equivalent capacity of 500 MW, further contributes to the region’s commitment to sustainable energy.

The region also anticipates the construction of the second Total Eren wind power station in the Moiynkum district, supported by French investments and boasting a substantial capacity of one GW. This project’s agreement was formalized during the Kazakh President’s visit to France in 2022, underscoring the collaborative efforts in establishing a wind farm in Kazakhstan.

In another significant partnership, officials from the Ministry of Energy and the Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, an investment holding, signed an agreement during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to China. This agreement outlines plans for the construction of a one-gigawatt wind power station in the Zhambyl Region in collaboration with China Power International Holding and SANY Renewable Energy.

The article was originally published in Kazinform.