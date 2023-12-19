Women Entrepreneurship Development Center Empowers Kazakh Citizens to Make Positive Change in Life  

ASTANA – Almaty-based Women Entrepreneurship Development Center, financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), is providing tailored support programs for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) owned by women – which make up around 43% of all SMEs in Kazakhstan, according to the bank’s press service.

How it works

Opened in October 2021, the project offers personalized training, mentoring, and networking opportunities. With an all-female staff, the center helps address the unique needs of women entrepreneurs.

The Almaty branch was one of three pilots launched in 2021. Operating within branches of the Atameken, Kazakhstan’s National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, the initiative has now expanded to include 20 centers across all regions of Kazakhstan.

So far, the center has provided training and networking opportunities to around 7,000 women in Kazakhstan, aiming to deliver specialized training and capacity-building programs to over 15,000 women entrepreneurs across the country by 2025.

Success story

Kamila, a 37-year-old Almaty citizen, initially pursued a career as a psychologist but decided to put it on hold to prioritize raising her three children. After eight years of devoted parenting, and with her children a little older, she embarked on a new venture, starting an upcycling business from scratch.

Kamila’s entrepreneurial journey began with her passion for nature and upcycling. She had a remarkable talent for transforming discarded clothing into unique products. She first experimented with various creative ideas, such as repurposing a large skirt into a beautiful dress. Recognizing the potential in the upcycling niche, she focused her efforts on crafting eco-friendly shopping bags.

“I opened the upcycling studio in August 2021, but the expenses exceeded the income. I needed to improve my business knowledge to understand what I was doing wrong,” she said.

She began to look for opportunities to improve her knowledge of how to run a business, which is when she found the Women Entrepreneurship Development Center in Almaty. For Kamila, support from the center helped grow her client base and improve her bottom line.

“During personal meetings with a mentor, they gave me the direction to reach corporate clients. After rethinking all the knowledge gained, I went to corporate clients, changed the financial business model. Now, it has started to make a profit,” she said.

She learned how to develop sound financial models and effective marketing strategies, such as promoting her Instagram page and establishing a strong online presence. She also picked up a better understanding of how to apply for grants, expanding her funding options.

The programs not only provided Kamila with practical knowledge but also a supportive community. She had the opportunity to meet and network with other aspiring entrepreneurs, creating a platform for sharing experiences and ideas.

She has also embarked on a new line of bags, pillows, and boxes made from felt, specifically for weddings, featuring a distinct Kazakh national pattern.

Impressed with the impact of the ADB-funded centers, the Kazakh government has decided to finance future operations from its national budget, with some $6 million approved in December 2022 for the next three years.

“Gender equality is fundamental to an inclusive and resilient Asia and the Pacific. We must expand women’s access to quality, higher-paying jobs and invest in women’s entrepreneurship to help close the gender pay gap. We are committed to investing in women as agents of change – and Kamila’s experience shows what is possible when that is done in a targeted way,” said ADB Country Director for Kazakhstan Nariman Mannapbekov.