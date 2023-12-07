Weekend Highlights in Astana’s Event Calendar

ASTANA — As December unfolds, the Kazakh capital transforms into a magical setting, offering a unique blend of cultural experiences against the backdrop of winter’s charm. Here’s an exclusive glimpse into the curated lineup of events awaiting you in the heart of Kazakhstan’s winter wonderland.

International Exhibition: Dialogue on Dec. 8-30.

Start your weekend with a cultural exploration at the international exhibition Dialogue. This event promises to be a melting pot of ideas, showcasing diverse perspectives through various forms of artistic expression. The exhibition will showcase works by Ruslan Junusov, Gargi Khot, Nurzhan Southbekov, Shalkar Kabdesh, Fudezuka Toshihisa, Karhu Joel, Kinoshita Taika and Polina Krutova.

Address: Has Sanat Art Gallery; 14, Konayev Street. Get more information here.

Musical “Julia” on Dec. 9

Love Triumphing Over Time: The first world-class musical in Kazakhstan based on the beloved hits of the A’Studio band. If you’re a fan of musicals, don’t miss the enchanting performance of “Julia.”

This deep and touching tale of love and friendship, presented with a fresh sound, resonates directly with your heart. Become not only a witness to this historic show but also experience the utmost comfort befitting a true connoisseur of a spectacular production crafted in our beautiful country. With a talented cast and a compelling narrative, “Julia” is set to be a highlight of Astana’s cultural scene this weekend.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43, Uly Dala Ave. Tickets are available on ticketon.kz.

XIV Winter Charity Ball on Dec. 8

Indulge in an evening of elegance and philanthropy at the XIV Winter Charity Ball. Organized by the Corporate Fund Bolashak, the ball aims to draw attention to issues related to providing quality education for children with special needs and supporting talented youth. Sponsored by entities like JSC Nurbank, Caspian Integrated Services, and JSC Almaty International Airport, the event is hosted by the Hilton Astana hotel, in collaboration with exclusive advertising operator MYD Production, Red Panda Printing, The Sun digital agency, Air Astana airline, Evrika company, and many others. All proceeds from the ball will contribute to the charitable projects Every Child Deserves a School and Travel Grants of the Bolashak Corporate Fund.

The ball’s program includes debutante dances ranging from classical waltz to lively Latin, a gala dinner, an auction of art and sports memorabilia, performances by Kazakh stars of pop culture and a draw for valuable prizes from the event’s partners.

Address: Hilton Astana; 46, Sauran Street. Tickets are available here.

Art Exhibition: Maintenant, je te vois (Now, I see you) on Dec. 8 – Jan. 7

Invited by the French Embassy, interdisciplinary French artist Adèle Zhelanski spent nearly 6 months in 2023 in a creative and exploratory residency. She traversed several regions of the country, preparing a series of photo works dedicated to Kazakhstan. From Almaty and Altai to Mangystau and Turkestan, Shymkent, Karagandy and finally, Astana – this was the physical journey undertaken by Adèle to present her creative project. The exhibition comprises 45 original photographs and collages, with 20 entirely new works being showcased for the first time at the National Museum of Kazakhstan.

The exhibition’s route, akin to a travel journal, invites viewers to follow Adèle’s path and share in her observations. This artistic endeavor promises to be a visual journey, inviting attendees to explore the beauty and complexity of Kazakhstan as seen through the eyes of a talented French artist.

Address: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Street. Tickets are available here.

National League Championship Match: Astana Academy vs. IRBIS on Dec. 9

For sports enthusiasts, the weekend offers a thrilling National League Championship match. Witness the intense competition as Astana Academy takes on IRBIS in a battle for supremacy. Cheer for your favorite team and experience the adrenaline of live sports at Saryarka Cycle Track.

Address: Saryarka Cycle Track; 45A, Kabanbay Batyr Ave. Tickets are available here.

Solo Concert by Neo-Classical Composer Denis Stelmakh on Dec. 10

Conclude your weekend with a soul-stirring solo concert by the neo-classical composer Denis Stelmakh. Stelmakh is a young pianist and composer whose albums are rapidly gaining popularity on social media and making their way onto shortlists of music reviews. Having performed concerts in various cities across Russia Europe, and Kazakhstan, he has also contributed to the soundtracks of both Russian and international projects, with his music being featured on channels such as Discovery.

Drawing inspiration from renowned composers like Hans Zimmer, Danny Elfman, Clint Mansell and others, Denis associates his music not only with the genre of neoclassical but also with the genre of soundtracks. His diverse musical endeavors showcase a fusion of classical elements and cinematic influences. Let the enchanting melodies transport you to a world of musical bliss as Stelmakh showcases his unique compositions.

Address: Organ Hall of Kazakh National University of Arts; 33, Zhenis Ave. Tickets are available here.