President Tokayev Visits Aktobe Region, Urges to Resolve Environmental Problems

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a working visit to the Aktobe Region on Dec. 6, reported the Akorda press service.

During the meeting with the President, local mayor Askhat Shakharov spoke about key economic figures of the region and promising investment projects.

According to Shakharov, in the first ten months of this year, 804.4 billion tenge ($1.7 billion) of investments were attracted to the region’s economy, which is 8.2% higher than last year. The largest share of investments, amounting to 725.5 billion tenge ($1.57 billion), came from private investments, including 62.6 billion tenge ($135 million) in the manufacturing industry and 145.6 billion tenge ($315 million) in the extraction of metal ores.

This year, it is planned to launch 19 major projects worth 57.2 billion tenge ($123.7 million).

Shakharov reported on the progress of several infrastructure projects, including the Aktobe-Karabutak-Ulgaisyn highway and a project for constructing sewage treatment facilities in Aktobe, financed through a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The project’s cost is 53.5 billion tenge ($115.7 million).

The launch of the third line of the gas pipeline branch in Aktobe from the Bukhara-Ural main pipeline is expected to resolve congestion in the existing gas pipelines.

Tokayev instructed officials to accelerate the resolution of environmental problems in the Aktobe Region.

“This work must be completed because it causes significant harm to the population. The environmental problem is very acute and urgent, so special attention should be paid to its solution,” he said.

In addition, business leaders from the Aktobe Region presented their investment projects to the President. These included oil and gas projects, the construction of the region’s first solar power plant with a capacity of 50 megawatts, and a cement clinker production plant.