News Digest: Media on Kazakhstan’s Efforts to Increase Trade, Bolster Energy Infrastructure and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has picked a selection of articles on Kazakhstan published in international media worldwide. This week’s foreign media digest includes articles on the country’s efforts to increase foreign trade, bolster energy infrastructure and more.

Kazakhstan launches construction of new rail link to China

Kazakhstan launched the construction of a new railway line to China, which will lead to an increase in trade turnover between the two nations by an estimated 20 million tons, reported Caspian News on Dec. 22.

“The construction of a new railway line Bakhty-Ayagoz with a length of 272 kilometers started in the Abai Region,” said Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, emphasizing the strategic importance of the project.

The initiative began under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s directive to boost Kazakhstan’s capability for transit and transportation. One key feature of the project is the opening of the third border crossing with China at Bakhty-Chuguchak.

The Bakhty-Ayagoz railway line is poised to offload the southern checkpoints, draw more transit, and boost the throughput capacity between Kazakhstan and China from 28 to an estimated 48 million tons. The double-track railroad is anticipated to become operational by 2027.

Kazakhstan bolsters energy infrastructure with new power plants

BNN Breaking published an article on Dec. 26 reporting on agreements signed between Kazakhstan and Russia to construct thermal power plants (TPPs) in Kokshetau, Semei, and Ust-Kamenogorsk.

“These state-of-the-art power plants are expected to become operational by 2027, underlining Kazakhstan’s commitment to bolstering its energy infrastructure and catering to the growing demand for electricity in these regions,” the report reads.

Kazakhstan’s president calls EAEU nations for upping North-South transport corridor

The EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) acts as a strategic link connecting the entire Eurasian region, and the member states have every opportunity to consolidate this status, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, reported Trend on Dec. 26.

“First and foremost, the focus is on the development of the North-South corridor with access to the countries of the Middle East, Iran, Pakistan, and India. In this regard, it is gratifying to note that the Kazakh initiative to launch the Chelyabinsk – Bolashak – Iran route is finding practical implementation. In our part, we are prepared to upgrade the bottlenecks in our railway and road networks. This pertains to the Beineu – Mangystau, Makat – Kandagash railways, and the Beineu – Shalkar road section,” he said.