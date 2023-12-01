News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s Growing Significance Worldwide, Experience in Nuclear Testing and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has picked a selection of articles on Kazakhstan published in international media worldwide. This week’s foreign media digest includes articles on Kazakhstan’s experience in nuclear testing, its expanding relationship with the European Union (EU), increasing role worldwide, and the Middle Corridor’s potential.

Kazakhstan’s lessons for the climate transition

The National Interest published an article on Nov. 28 by Zulfiya Suleimenova, an Advisor to the Kazakh President – Special Representative of the President of Kazakhstan for International Environmental Cooperation. The article argues that the role of Kazakhstan and Central Asia in global climate discourse is immensely significant. “As we approach COP28, it is crucial for the international community to recognize and engage with the unique challenges and solutions emerging from Central Asia. The actions and commitments of this region are integral pieces of the global puzzle in addressing climate change,” Zulfiya Suleimenova writes.

‘Let us be a lesson’, say Kazakhs wary of return to nuclear testing

Euractiv with Reuters published an article on Nov. 30, conveying Kazakh citizens’ message in response to the rising risk of nuclear war amidst geopolitical tensions globally.

“Let our suffering be a lesson to others,” they said, having witnessed hundreds of tests carried out between 1949 and 1989 at the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site. “If this (testing) resumes, humanity will disappear.”

EU, Kazakhstan vow to ‘go beyond’ raw materials-based relationship

Another article released by Euractiv on Nov. 28 announced Kazakhstan and the EU’s intentions to enhance cooperation in critical raw materials.

There is also scope to help, process and enable Kazakhstan to become a final producer of many products needed in modern industry.

The article quotes Kazakhstan’s Minister of Industry and Construction, Kanat Sharlapayev, who emphasized that Kazakhstan can offer European companies an appealing destination for the country’s market and act as a gateway to markets across Central Asia.

Potential of Middle Corridor to become land bridge between East to West

Emerging Europe published an article on Nov. 28 about the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) to revitalize regional trade and boost connectivity for countries along the route.

The TITR, also known as the Middle Corridor, could triple trade volumes while halving travel time along the route by 2030, thus profiting local and regional economies and broader communities, creating employment opportunities, stimulating demand for supporting industries, and attracting businesses.

Putting innovation at the heart of education across Central Asia

EU Reporter outlined academic advancements resulting from collaborative efforts between Kazakhstan and the EU in an article published on Nov. 24 by Yerkin Tatishev, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Almaty Management University and chairman of Kusto Group.

Tatishev spoke about a pivotal role the university and other educational institutions played in shaping Kazakhstan’s educational landscape, expressing hope that the country’s experience will serve as an example to others, and provide a pathway across Central Asia to participate in securing a more prosperous future for all.

Kazakhstan is assuming an increasingly important role amid a global energy transition

The National Interest released an article on Nov. 29 about Kazakhstan’s growing significance amid a global energy transition and regional diplomatic shifts.

The article emphasized that Kazakhstan is not only a significant producer and exporter of fossil fuels but also a potentially pivotal participant in the global effort to transition to cleaner energy sources to address climate change.

“Kazakhstan is bound to play an influential role in many of the transitions that are currently underway, from the global energy transition to regional diplomatic shifts in Eurasia to what is an increasingly multipolar world,” the article states.