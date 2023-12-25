Model SCO Interactive Game Unfolds in Beijing During Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship

ASTANA – The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretariat hosted a Model SCO interactive game on Dec. 22 in Beijing as part of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the organization, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The event brought together youth from member states to delve into the theme of a green economy and strategies for sustainable development. Representatives of over ten universities and research institutions of the SCO member states, management and staff of the SCO Secretariat, and Kazakh diplomats took part in the game.

During the interactive game, students of Chinese universities from SCO member states participated in an educational game that simulated the work of SCO bodies, fostering an exchange of experiences between experts and students.

Nurlan Akkoshkarov, the permanent representative of Kazakhstan to the SCO Secretariat, underscored the timeliness of the chosen topic, aligning with the designation of 2024 as the SCO Year of Environment. He emphasized the active role of the younger generation in shaping the course for sustainable development.

SCO Deputy Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev highlighted the establishment of the Model SCO as a positive tradition for member states and the secretariat, stressing the importance of such events in strengthening the Shanghai spirit and bolstering deeper understanding among the youth of SCO member countries.

Active and distinguished participants received certificates of gratitude on behalf of the Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev.

The Kazakh Embassy in China organized the event with the support of the SCO Secretariat under the Joint Action Plan during Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the SCO for 2023-2024.