Kazakhstan Ranks 51st in Program for International Student Assessment 2022 

ASTANA – Kazakh school students ranked 51st out of 81 states in the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2022 results by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) released on Dec. 5.

Kazakhstan took 47th place in mathematics (54th in 2018), 61st in reading (69th in 2018), and 49th in science (69th in 2018).

PISA assesses the knowledge and skills of 15-year-old students in mathematics, reading, and science. The tests explore how well students can solve complex problems, think critically, and communicate effectively. This gives insights into how well education systems prepare students for life challenges and future success. Kazakhstan participated in PISA for the first time in 2009.

According to Kazakh Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s constant attention and comprehensive support to the education system played a key role.

“State measures, including raising the status of a teacher, increase in wages, development of additional education, infrastructure, and providing a safe and comfortable environment for our children improved the quality of education. We need to continue working to achieve even greater results,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Dec. 5.