Dimash Kudaibergen Receives Karic Brothers Award in Serbia

ASTANA – Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen received the prestigious Karic Brothers Foundation Award at the National Theater of Belgrade on Dec. 3, reported dimashnews.com.

According to the foundation’s board of directors, “Kudaibergen’s exceptional vocal data, his incredible ability to combine various forms of performance in classical and modern style, unique ability to perform any note as a result of many years of work and study, allows to note the artist as a bright representative of the culture of Kazakhstan, a successful professional of his work.”

“Our board of directors is unanimous that such an important artist deserves to become a continuation of the golden series of pioneers, visionaries, and creators of the prize, which will also strengthen the relations between our friendly countries,” said the Founder of Karic Brothers Foundation and Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Serbia Milanka Karic.

Kudaibergen thanked the founders of the Karic Brothers Foundation for the award and highlighted the vital role of international projects, including in arts, as an opportunity to maintain friendship and mutual development between countries.

The Karic Brothers Foundation Award, created in 1979, has been awarded to world-renowned figures in science, journalism, economics, culture, and art.