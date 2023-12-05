City University of Hong Kong to Open Branch at Satbayev University in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – City University of Hong Kong (CityU) plans to open a branch in Kazakhstan’s Satbayev University in Almaty, reported the Kazakh university’s press service on Dec. 4.

Kazakh students will be provided with new international programs and an opportunity to spend a year in Hong Kong according to the agreed 3+1+1 format.

Special attention will be paid to engineering and artificial intelligence. Joint research activities will cover digitalization, logistics, urban planning, digital medicine, and agriculture.

The universities signed a respective agreement, which is also aimed at bringing talents from Kazakhstan to CityU through the Bolashak International Scholarship Program, facilitating the exchange of PhD students and postdoctoral fellows.

“Together, we will shape the future of higher education and foster an environment of innovation, collaboration, and cultural exchange. Both universities share the idea of inspiration, innovation, and internationalization,” said CityU Council Chairman Lester Garson Huang.

The signing ceremony was held with the online participation of Kazakh Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, who expressed hopes for the partnership to be “long-term, fruitful, and beneficial for both sides.”

CityU President Freddy Boey emphasized that CityU is the first university from Hong Kong to establish a presence in Kazakhstan and that Satbayev University, “one of Kazakhstan’s most prestigious technical universities, is the right partner for CityU to enrich international collaboration.”