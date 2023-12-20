Air Passenger Traffic at Kazakh Airports Nears 13 Million This Year

ASTANA – In January-November, Kazakh airlines transported 12.3 million passengers, which is 23% more than last year, said Kazakh Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev at a Dec. 19 government meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

The volume of services at airports increased by 25%. There is significant growth in Almaty with 9 million (+34%) passengers and Astana with 7 million (+26%) passengers served.

To meet the growing demand for air travel, work continues to modernize airport infrastructure. Next year, the construction of new passenger terminals at Almaty, Kyzylorda, and Shymkent airports will be completed.

Addressing the meeting attendees, Smailov outlined positive figures in the country’s aviation industry.

“The number of flights over the year almost doubled to 410,000. Passenger traffic is expected to grow by 22% this year, reaching 13 million people. Air travel within the country has increased significantly – up to 644 weekly flights on 51 routes,” said Smailov.