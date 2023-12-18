Air Astana Delivers Growth on Strong Passenger Demand and Network Expansion

ASTANA — Air Astana Group announced on Dec. 12 a substantial 20.5% surge in total revenue and other income, reaching $900.6 million in the first nine months of this year, compared to $ 747.2 million last year, reported the company’s press service.

Operating profit experienced an 11.2% growth, reaching $128.9 million, and overall profit increased by 18.7%, reaching $72.4 million.

According to Air Astana CEO Peter Foster, the group’s performance was satisfactory in 2023 and noted resilience in the face of challenges.

The group saw a 12% increase in the total number of passengers carried, totaling six million, with an average load factor of 84%.

The airline expanded its network with increased flights to key destinations, such as Georgia, the Gulf, India, Thailand, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and Uzbekistan. The group also reinstated flights to China and introduced a new route to Jeddah. Post-period, the fleet size expanded to 49 aircraft.

“The group’s Central Asian and Caucasus routes have benefited from the increased footprint of both Air Astana and FlyArystan [a low-cost airline, a subsidiary of Air Astana] into those countries, most of which are experiencing a significant increase in both business and leisure travel. Routes to East and South Asia have also performed well, including those to China, which are gathering pace after a slow start following the country’s reopening from Covid-19,” Foster said.

Additionally, Air Astana inaugurated a state-of-the-art Flight Training Center in Astana, equipped with cutting-edge flight simulators certified by the European Aviation Safety Agency.

Air Astana airline garnered accolades for its service, winning the Skytrax award becoming best airline in Central Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) for the 11th time.

It also received the best airline staff service in Central Asia and the CIS award for the second time. Air Astana also achieved a five-star rating in the major airline category by the Airline Passenger Experience Association for the ninth time.

“The group has continued to prioritize high-quality service delivery, and we were delighted that Air Astana and FlyArystan won the top regional awards in their respective categories at the Skytrax World Airline Awards ceremony earlier this year,” Foster said.

Air Astana group demonstrated commitment to sustainability by adopting the Low-Carbon Development Program for 2023-2032, aligning with Kazakhstan’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. The airline completed the International Air Transport Association’s Operational Safety Audit for the ninth time.