President Tokayev Explores Aktau, Kuryk Port Expansion with Abu Dhabi Ports CEO

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed opportunities for cooperation in expanding Aktau and Kuryk ports with Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi (AD) Ports Group, on Nov. 27 in Astana, reported Akorda press service.

With a portfolio of 10 ports and terminals in the United Arab Emirates, AD Ports Group is the region’s premier logistics, industry, and trade facilitator.

According to Tokayev, the development of Aktau and Kuryk ports is a strategic goal of Kazakhstan. Given AD Ports Group’s extensive experience in transportation and logistics, both sides discussed the prospects for mutually beneficial work in this area.

Tokayev commended the cooperation between AD Ports Group and the domestic KazMunayGas oil company on the transportation of Kazakh oil through the Middle Corridor to Azerbaijan.

Tokayev also shared plans to unlock the potential of the North-South route connecting Eurasia with the Gulf, Africa, and India. According to him, the route’s capacity should increase by at least 70% from 9 to 15 million tons of cargo by 2027.

In this regard, Tokayev highlighted the agreements between Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national railroad company and AD Ports Group on establishing a joint venture and wished success in implementing these projects.