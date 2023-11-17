Must-Attend Events in Astana This Weekend 

ASTANA — As the weekend approaches, the vibrant city of Astana is gearing up for a series of exciting events that promise entertainment, culture, and exploration. Whether you’re a fan of theater, film, history, or wildlife, there’s something for everyone in the bustling capital of Kazakhstan. Let’s dive into the must-attend events happening on Nov. 18-19.

Spanish Bubble Theater Clinc on Nov. 18

Experience the enchanting world of legendary soap bubble theater Clinc. Hailing from Spain, this award-winning show for both children and adults has captivated audiences worldwide. Winner of the prestigious MAX theatrical award in Spain for Best Children’s Show 2013, Clinc is a unique family spectacle that seamlessly blends European theater, original genres, circus arts and pantomime.

Directed by a globally renowned director from the PortAventura amusement park, this soap bubble extravaganza has garnered numerous accolades and won the hearts of spectators across Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to join over 1,000,000 worldwide spectators who have commended this extraordinary show. An absolute delight for the whole family, Clinc promises enjoyment for children and adults.

Venue: Youth Palace Zhastar; 34, Republic Ave. Tickets are available here.

Astana International Short Film Festival on Nov. 18

The Astana International Short Film Festival is a celebration of short films that brings together filmmakers from Kazakhstan. It serves as a platform for young talents to gain international recognition. The festival winners’ films are then showcased in various countries, offering a global audience a glimpse into the diverse and creative world of short filmmaking.

Nov. 18 is the final gala day of the festival dedicated to a live-action cinema. On this day you will see the premiere screening of the animation “Matches” by Alibi Mukushev. Also, don’t forget about the grand finale that will honor and celebrate the winners of the festival.

Venue: Arsenal Astana; 4, Altynsarin Street. Tickets are available here.

“Kyz Zhibek” play premier on Nov. 18

Immerse yourself in the rich cultural heritage of Kazakhstan with a spectacular performance of “Kyz Zhibek” at the esteemed Kuanishbayev Theater. This timeless tale of love and tradition is brought to life through captivating performances and stunning visuals. Secure your seats for a night of enchantment.

Venue: Kazakh Musical and Drama Theatre; 8/1, Kuanyshbayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Astana in the Light of Lanterns evening tour on Nov. 18

In honor of Astana’s 25th anniversary, Active Tours KZ is organizing an enchanting evening tour. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the city’s landmarks, adorned with beautiful lanterns that create a truly captivating atmosphere. During the tour, you will visit the Astana Grand Mosque, which acquires a special charm at night.

The tickets for the price of $17.23 for adults and $13 for children (3-12 years) include transportation, a guide, and an excursion program.

The tour will start at the Capital Circus. Contact this number for more information +7 705 190 03 45.

“The Ice Age Animals” exhibition on Nov. 18-19

Step into the fascinating world of the Ice Age with the exhibition of prehistoric animals in Astana. This captivating journey introduces you to the ancient and mighty creatures of the glacial era, including dinosaurs, mammoths, saber-toothed tigers, and towering dicynodonts reaching heights of up to three meters. Witness the dangerous inhabitants of the prehistoric epoch come to life before your eyes, immersing yourself in the atmosphere of the Ice Age while learning the history of each remarkable creature. Don’t forget to capture memories of your visit by taking photos with these fantastic creations.

Contact these numbers for more information +7 708 503 22 94, +7 705 331 59 98

Venue: Green Mall; 17B, Syganak Street.