Kazakhstan’s Gulnar Gabdulova Becomes Honorary Member of Order of British Empire

ASTANA – Gulnar Gabdulova has become the first Kazakh citizen to receive the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) award, the British Embassy in Kazakhstan reported on Nov. 22.

Gabdulova devoted 17 years of her career to the British Trade Office in Atyrau. Her exceptional leadership and dedication in the role as the Head of the Office left a significant mark on bilateral relations between the United Kingdom (UK) and Kazakhstan.

The prestigious British honor for outstanding achievements and service to the community was presented by UK Minister of Industry and Economic Security Nusrat Ghani.

The Order of the British Empire, established in 1917 by King George V, honored those serving in non-combative roles and then expanded to reward contributions to the arts, sciences, charitable work, and public service.