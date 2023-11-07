Kazakhstan’s Anti-Corruption Efforts: Nearly $1.8 Billion Recovered Since 2022

ASTANA – Since 2022, approximately 857 billion tenge ($1.8 billion) worth of property assets and funds have been returned to the budget and entities of the quasi-public sector, said Anti-Corruption Agency Chairman Askhat Zhumagali at a Nov. 6 meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported the Akorda press service.

Zhumagali stated nearly 1,500 corruption cases were registered in Kazakhstan in the past ten months. Over 1,100 individuals were exposed, of which 158 were managers at various levels.

Over 1,000 cases were sent to court for legal proceedings, and 282 billion tenge ($605.7 million) in damages had been compensated.

Zhumagali reported on the efforts to prevent corruption, which included the implementation of the Corruption Risk Map. This involved monitoring the construction of social facilities with delivery deadline violations and theft risks. A total of 156 such facilities were identified across the country, with a combined budget of 2.44 trillion tenge ($5.2 billion).

An Anti-Corruption Volunteering project was launched to engage civil society in the fight against corruption, with over 2,000 concerned citizens participating.

The President, who was informed about the progress of the investigations into several criminal cases, tasked the agency to continue systematic work to combat corruption and strengthen preventive measures.