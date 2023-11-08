Kazakhstan, Türkiye Solidify Military Collaboration in 2024

ASTANA — Kazakhstan and Türkiye have solidified their military collaboration by signing a cooperation plan for 2024 during the official visit of the Kazakh Minister of Defense, Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov, to Ankara on Nov. 7, the ministry’s press service reported.

Zhaksylykov’s visit involved a series of significant meetings, inspections of military facilities, and visits to various institutions and enterprises within Türkiye’s military-industrial complex.

Colonel Olzhas Khusainov, head of the Department of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Defense, emphasized the deep-rooted historical and cultural connections between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, underscoring their pivotal role in fostering successful bilateral relations. The collaboration between the defense departments of both countries encompasses a broad spectrum, ranging from military science, education, and combat training to establishing military-technical cooperation.

Coinciding with Türkiye’s centennial celebrations, Zhaksylykov participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Ataturk monument within the Anitkabyr memorial complex.

He held several meetings with Türkiye’s Minister of National Defense, Yashar Guler, focusing on current standings and prospects in mutually significant areas. Further discussions took place with Army General Arif Çetin, the Commander-in-Chief of the Gendarmerie of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and Haluk Gergün, the head of the Defense Industry Directorate of Türkiye.

Meeting Kazakh cadets studying at the Military School of the Ground Forces, Zhaksylykov inquired about their training, recreational activities, and living conditions. He encouraged their dedication to mastering military disciplines, emphasizing that the knowledge and skills obtained at the institution will form a sturdy foundation for their service.

The Kazakh delegation also visited Turkish Aerospace Industries – TUSAŞ Aerospace Industries, a leading company in aviation equipment and unmanned aerial vehicles.