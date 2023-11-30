Kazakhstan to Send 38 Tons of Additional Humanitarian Assistance to Palestinian People

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will provide additional humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people. This was announced at a Nov. 29 government commission meeting, reported the Kazakh Prime Minister’s press service.

The upcoming shipment of humanitarian aid includes food, bedding, medicines, and medical devices weighing more than 38 tons.

It is planned to deliver the cargo by air.

The meeting, chaired by Kazakh First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, addressed the recent instruction of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, which emphasized the distressing predicament of civilians, particularly vulnerable groups such as children and older adults, caught in the crossfire in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 this year.

Nearly a month ago, in response to the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, Kazakhstan provided $1 million in humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

Humanitarian activities resonate with Kazakhstan’s commitment to promoting peace and stability on the global stage, advocating for a diplomatic resolution to longstanding conflicts and crises that continue to impact communities worldwide.