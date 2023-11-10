Kazakhstan to Increase Number of Flights to China

ASTANA – The Kazakh Ministry of Transport collaborates with airlines to boost the number of flights to China, anticipating increased demand for air travel following the mutual visa exemption agreement between Kazakhstan and China, reported the ministry’s press service on Nov. 10.

Air Astana plans to increase weekly flights from Almaty to Beijing from six to seven, from Astana to Beijing from one to three, and from Almaty to Urumqi from two to seven during the upcoming fall-winter season.

Air Astana will also launch new routes to Chinese cities, including Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Chengdu. Meanwhile, the Chinese cargo airline Air Logistics intends to commence regular cargo flights on the Almaty – Xi’an route.

Currently, there are 27 regular passenger flights between the two countries each week, comprising 11 flights operated by Kazakh airlines and 16 flights by Chinese carriers.