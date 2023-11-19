Kazakhstan Showcases Tourism Potential at Exhibition in China 

ASTANA – The Kazakh delegation presented the country’s tourism opportunities at the China Outbound Travel and Tourism Market (COTTM) exhibition, which is taking place on Nov. 15-17 in Beijing, reported the Kazakh Tourism company’s press service.

The 96-square-meter Kazakhstan stand received wide recognition at the event, featuring visuals of Kazakh heroes, performances of national melodies on dombyra and kobyz (national music instruments), and display of national dishes.

Vice Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev highlighted the increased activity in the tourism markets of both countries this year, attributed to the introduction of a mutual visa-free regime and the year of Kazakhstan’s Tourism in China in 2024.

According to statistics, the flow of Chinese tourists has begun to recover after the global pandemic, with last year’s 45,000 Chinese visitors to Kazakh hotels doubling this year. The eQonaq information system reported over 84,000 tourists registered in accommodation facilities in the past ten months.

Shyryn Mussina, the marketing director at Kazakh Tourism, said the tourist flow from China to Kazakhstan rebounded by 45% in the first half of 2023, predicting its full recovery to pre-pandemic levels by year-end.

Mussina shared that as part of the year of Kazakhstan’s Tourism in China, next year, Kazakhstan plans to host a number of events related to the tourism and culture sector, such as info tours and blog tours.

The Welcome to Astana roadshow, organized by the Astana Development Center, also showcased the capital’s tourism potential and attractiveness.