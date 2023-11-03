Kazakh Senate Ratifies Agreement on Expanding Cooperation With WHO

ASTANA – Members of the Senate, an upper house of the Kazakh Parliament, ratified an agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO) to expand cooperation, at a Nov. 2 meeting chaired by Senate Chair Maulen Ashimbayev, reported the Senate’s press office.

The agreement was reached by the Kazakh government and the WHO this May in Geneva.

Ashimbayev highlighted that the ratified agreement will enhance collaboration between Kazakhstan and the WHO.

The senators also put forward parliamentary requests, proposing to establish a separate production control service, provide hospitals with sources of uninterrupted power supply, especially in rural areas, and prioritize the adoption of a comprehensive program for the scientific and technological development of the country’s processing and food industries.

They also called for strict criminal liability for those responsible for a mining tragedy in the Karagandy Region.