Kazakh-American Tenor Earns Grammy Nomination for Innovative Opera Fusion

ASTANA – Kazakh-American opera singer Timur Bekbosunov has recently earned a Grammy Award nomination in the Best Opera Recording category for his groundbreaking collaboration, “Black Lodge Opera.” This innovative project is a joint effort with composer David T. Little and United States poet Anne Waldman, pushing the boundaries of classical contemporary music.

In an interview with the Astana Times, Bekbosunov described Black Lodge as an industrial and metal-influenced opera, pushing the boundaries by seamlessly merging a rock band with classical string quartet instrumentation. The opera delves into the artist’s pursuit of clarity and inspiration amidst challenging circumstances, creating a unique and powerful musical experience.

The opera’s film adaptation, designed to capture the dark and restless spirit of the production, premiered in Philadelphia to significant success, earning enthusiastic reviews from audiences and critics alike.

“In the opera, I had the opportunity to sing in three different ranges—baritone, tenor, and countertenor—and mix vocal styles such as rock, metal, opera, baroque, experimental, and even a bit of pop. It was undoubtedly exciting and challenging,” he recalled.

The unexpected Grammy nomination from the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences came as a pleasant surprise to Bekbosunov, given the unconventional nature of the project.

“We are such an unusual and non-traditional project, expanding the framework and structure of modern opera, so I really was not expecting that we would be selected. I am proud of our team, and deeply moved that the Recording Academy voters recognized our efforts to push the boundaries in classical contemporary music,” he said.

Looking ahead, Bekbosunov outlined his future plans, which include a live touring production of Black Lodge in Europe and the U.S. scheduled for 2025-2026. Additionally, he revealed a personal project titled “The Great Soviet Bucket,” a dark musical satire exploring his upbringing in Soviet Kazakhstan.

“I will operate a puppet named Comrade Bucket and create music with two exceptional actor-musicians. I have fond memories of growing up in Almaty. I am also proud of Kazakhstan’s independence and post-independence achievements. The Great Soviet Bucket will critically examine the Soviet Union, seeking to understand its history and its relevance to contemporary events in Russia,” he said.

Reflecting on the diversity and uniqueness in the classical field of the Grammy Awards nominations, Bekbosunov emphasized the creative energy in contemporary opera. He expressed his belief in Kazakhstan’s talent and ambition but suggested the importance of nurturing a new generation of opera producers, managers, and curators.

“Kazakh folk instruments have a gorgeously unique sound, and using them in the opera alongside classical or contemporary instruments is always refreshing and powerful. I would love to see more projects like that. Finally, investing in composers, projects, and creators is the most important way to stay competitive, edgy, and innovative, especially when such works are imaginatively combined alongside traditional forms,” he said.