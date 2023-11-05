Imanbek Teams Up with International Artists

By Staff Report in Culture on 5 November 2023

ASTANA – Renowned Kazakh DJ and Grammy Award winner, Imanbek, has collaborated with artists from the United Kingdom and the United States for a new album by music producer Aarne, reported the Pavlodarnews.kz on Oct.30.

Kazakh DJ and Grammy Award winner, Imanbek. Photo credit: Imanbek’s Instagram page.

Aarne’s latest release, “AA LANGUAGE 2,” features 15 tracks and includes contributions from prominent figures in the rap and hip-hop scene, including Imanbek.

Their track, “ice ice ice,” is a collaboration with U.S. rapper NLE Choppa and occupies the seventh spot on the album. It is only the second track in the album in English, with the other compositions being in Russian.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »