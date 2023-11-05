Imanbek Teams Up with International Artists

ASTANA – Renowned Kazakh DJ and Grammy Award winner, Imanbek, has collaborated with artists from the United Kingdom and the United States for a new album by music producer Aarne, reported the Pavlodarnews.kz on Oct.30.

Aarne’s latest release, “AA LANGUAGE 2,” features 15 tracks and includes contributions from prominent figures in the rap and hip-hop scene, including Imanbek.

Their track, “ice ice ice,” is a collaboration with U.S. rapper NLE Choppa and occupies the seventh spot on the album. It is only the second track in the album in English, with the other compositions being in Russian.