Golden Eagles, Falcons, and Tazy Dogs Shine at Traditional Hunting Festival

By Aibarshyn Akhmetkali in Kazakhstan Region Profiles: A Deep Dive Into the Heart of Central Asia, Society on 29 November 2023

ASTANA – The eagle hunting festival gathered the finest among 40 golden eagles, 10 falcons, and 40 dogs of the Kazakh Tazy breed to promote traditional hunting practices that once flourished here in Bozanbay village of the East Kazakhstan Region on Nov. 25, reported the region’s press service.

Hunters from China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia and Russia participated in the tournament. Photo credit: gov.kz. Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana Times.

Following its debut two years ago, the Shygys Salburyny (Eastern Hunter) festival celebrates one of Kazakhstan’s most iconic wildlife species. This year’s festival highlights were the 1,000-meter race of Tazy dogs and the show of taming the wild horses.

Eagles considered to be Kazakhstan’s most iconic wildlife species. Photo credit: gov.kz.

“Since ancient times, the art of hunting with birds of prey has been firmly embedded in the traditions and everyday life of the Kazakh people, and nowadays, holding such competitions contributes to increasing public interest in these national sports. Golden eagles and falcons, other birds of prey, are living guides of our ancient history,” said akim (governor) of the East Kazakhstan Region Yermek Kosherbayev.

With falconry displays and baiting competitions at 700 meters, free hare hunting in the semi-finals, and fox hunting in the finals, the festival provided plenty of fun for all ages.

Hunters from China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, and Russia participated in the tournament. Almas Seyitzhan from Almaty was awarded the tournament’s best berkutchi (eagle hunter).


