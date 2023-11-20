Dimash Kudaibergen Set to Premiere New Music Video for His New Single

ASTANA –Kazakh popstar Dimash Kudaibergen has announced the upcoming release of a new music video, “When I’ve got to you” on his Instagram page on Nov.18.

“A new video and a new song are on the way. Let there be a show!” he captioned the post.

In Chile, renowned journalist Julio César Rodríguez dedicated a program to Dimash on Nov. 14 on the popular channel Chilevisión, reported Dimashnews.com.

During an hour-long broadcast, the journalist delved into Dimash’s creative journey, showcasing well-known performances by the Kazakh artist and highlighting his extensive vocal range.

Earlier, Rodríguez discussed Dimash in his radio program, Podría Ser (It should be), on Radio Bío Bío .

In an interview with Dimash’s fan club, Dears Dimash Chile Difusion Team, the journalist expressed hope for the Kazakh artist to visit Chile someday.

Video credit: Dimash’s Instagram page.