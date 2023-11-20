Dimash Kudaibergen Set to Premiere New Music Video for His New Single

By Staff Report in Culture, Editor’s Picks on 20 November 2023

ASTANA –Kazakh popstar Dimash Kudaibergen has announced the upcoming release of a new music video, “When I’ve got to you” on his Instagram page on Nov.18.

Photo credit: Dimash’s Instagram page.

“A new video and a new song are on the way. Let there be a show!” he captioned the post. 

In Chile, renowned journalist Julio César Rodríguez dedicated a program to Dimash on Nov. 14 on the popular channel Chilevisión, reported Dimashnews.com.

During an hour-long broadcast, the journalist delved into Dimash’s creative journey, showcasing well-known performances by the Kazakh artist and highlighting his extensive vocal range.

Earlier, Rodríguez discussed Dimash in his radio program, Podría Ser (It should be), on Radio Bío Bío .

In an interview with Dimash’s fan club, Dears Dimash Chile Difusion Team, the journalist expressed hope for the Kazakh artist to visit Chile someday.

Video credit: Dimash’s Instagram page.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »