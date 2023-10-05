President Evaluates Capital’s Key Heating, Water and Power Infrastructure Projects

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inspected industrial facilities in Astana, visiting the Turan and the South-East gas thermal power stations’ construction sites, the pump-filter station, and the Combined Heat and Power Plant-3 (CHPP-3), reported the Akorda press service on Oct. 4.

Astana Akim (Mayor) Zhenis Kassymbek reported completing the South-East gas thermal power station and the Turan station’s initial phase, boasting a combined capacity of 700 gigacalories per hour.

According to Kassymbek, the South-East station will provide heating to rapidly developing areas, including Mynzhyldyq Alley, the Nurly Zhol railway station, and the Bagystan residential area. Meanwhile, the Turan station will ensure consistent heating for newly developed areas on the city’s left bank.

These gas thermal power stations are scheduled for operation within the current year at the onset of the heating season, while the construction of CHPP-3 will conclude by year-end.

These three new facilities will add 1140 gigacalories per hour to the city’s thermal capacity. Completing the second phase of the Turan station and the new Telman gas thermal power station will further contribute an additional 850 gigacalories per hour.

President Tokayev stressed the significance of such projects for the city and urged phased commissioning of the existing gas thermal power station capacities.

“In every city, three essential services must be consistently provided: heating, electricity, and water, particularly in the capital. Any disruptions are unacceptable. Ultimately, this reflects on the state’s reputation and image. Consequently, we must collaborate effectively to resolve this issue completely,” he said.

Kasymbek also informed the President about the commencement of a water pipeline from the Astana reservoir and pump-filter station (PFS-3).

According to the akimat (city administration), the design work for a water pipeline from the Nura underground water deposit, with a capacity of 48,000 cubic meters per day, and the Telman pump station’s expansion to 160,000 cubic meters per day will be finalized in November.

Tokayev emphasized the necessity of identifying supplementary water sources to accommodate the city’s growing population and directed the timely completion of new heating facilities.

The President also visited the Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering plant, a company specializing in producing and modernizing armored wheeled vehicles.

Established in 2013, the company is the exclusive manufacturer of wheeled armored vehicles in Kazakhstan and Central Asia. Its advantage lies in establishing domestic production, providing service support for modern competitive armored vehicles within the country, and producing armored wheeled cars for various purposes.

Tokayev highlighted the industry’s growth potential and called for comprehensive support for domestic companies operating in the defense sector.