New Silk Road Business Forum Addresses Middle Corridor Development

ASTANA – The New Silk Road business forum in Astana gathered experts to discuss the integration of transport systems and the development of the Middle Corridor route, reported Khabar 24 news agency on Oct. 4.

By 2027, there are plans to transition Kazakhstan’s rail transport to green technologies. To reduce environmental pollution, the country is considering the purchase of gas locomotives.

Discussing infrastructure projects, the Kazakh Minister of Transport, Marat Karabayev, highlighted the commencement of construction for the second railway tracks and the Dostyk – Moynty railway section in the Karaganda Region.

“It will increase the throughput five-fold and increase the transfer speed to 1,500 kilometers,” he said.

Kazakhstan’s transit potential is on the rise through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also referred to as the Middle Corridor. In the first quarter of this year alone, the volume of railway freight transportation along the TITR surged by nearly 64% to 433,000 tons.

The event showcased the 26th Transport and Logistics International Exhibition, which saw participation from business representatives, government officials, and diplomats from 25 countries.

During the exhibition’s opening ceremony, Karabayev emphasized that “Kazakhstan is a reliable partner and a transit bridge between Asia and Europe.”

“Compared to last year, the number of exhibitors has increased by 40%. This demonstrates the interest of foreign companies in doing business in Kazakhstan,” said Gulzhana Abdusharipova, the host of the exhibition.

Over 225 companies participated in the event. Attendees agreed on the need to improve the efficiency of cargo transportation and supply conditions.